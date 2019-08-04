Home States Odisha

No ultrasound operator in Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital

On Friday, ultrasound of at least 25 patients could not be done following which, their attendants had a heated exchange of words with hospital staff.

Published: 04th August 2019 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Patients in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in  Sambalpur are being forced to depend on private clinics for ultrasound test as the facility in the DHH is not being used for the last one week. There are no staff in the DHH to operate the ultrasound machine and under a temporary arrangement, only two to three tests are being conducted in a day.

On Friday, ultrasound of at least 25 patients could not be done following which, their attendants had a heated exchange of words with hospital staff. They also submitted a letter to the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Pankajini Panda over the issue. 

The CDMO said at present, the only gynaecologist in DHH has been given the charge for operating the ultrasound machine. She said higher authorities of the Health Department have been apprised of the problem. 

