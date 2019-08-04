Odisha administration's plan for merger of schools draws flak 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: School and Mass Education department’s decision to merge Kapuri Bellari Project School with Bagheipur Primary School in Barmunduli panchayat of the district have met with strong resistance.

Kapur Bellari villagers opposed the decision alleging that it is a violation of provisions of Rationalisation of Schools Policy-2018 and claimed that it would hamper the interests of students. Protesting against it, irate villagers on Saturday staged dharna in front of the school and demanded that the decision be withdrawn.

Sarpanch Niranjan Panda said while Kapuri Bellari school has the highest number of classes and students, Bagheipur school lacks adequate infrastructure and it is running in a dilapidated building. “The merger would hamper the interests of the students. I don’t know why the district and block education officials recommended for the merger,” he said.