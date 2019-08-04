Home States Odisha

Odisha Government approves 2000 more doctor posts

New doctors will be posted at Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres  and Sub Divisional Hospitals

Published: 04th August 2019 05:36 AM

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Under fire for the shortage of doctors in periphery hospitals, Odisha Government has approved a proposal to create 2,000 more posts of doctors in the rank of Group-A (junior branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) cadre. The new doctors will be posted at Primary Health Centres (PHC), Community Health Centres (CHC) and Sub Divisional Hospitals in the State.

Almost 2000 doctors recruited and posted in peripheral health facilities have either left for their Post Graduation courses or sent to new medical colleges on deputation. Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das said the creation of posts of Leave Training Reserve Medical Officer (LTRMO) will help bridge the gap in the number of recruited and actually present doctors at health centres.

“Each CHC will have five doctors more after the appointment of additional doctors. Once posted, the posts lying vacant in periphery hospitals will be filled and patients can avail better treatment,” he added.
In a letter to Principal Accountant General, Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda intimated that creation of posts has been approved by the Governor following due concurrence by Finance Department.

With the creation of new posts, the sanctioned strength of doctors in the State will now increase to 8719 from the existing 6719 posts. Recently, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey had informed the Lok Sabha that Odisha has a shortfall of 5771 doctors at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the State. While the State requires 6688 doctors in PHCs, 1326 posts have been sanctioned, of which 917 are in position and 409 posts are lying vacant as on March 2018, he had said.

Spot admission for MBBS, BDS from today

Bhubaneswar: Spot admission to fill up vacant seats in MBBS and BDS will be held for three days from August 4. Total 180 MBBS and BDS seats remain vacant in the State after two rounds of admission, said  Chairman, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination SK Chand on Saturday. Admission to 304 MBBS and BDS seats concluded recently. Out of the 180 seats, 57 are for MBBS stream in eight medical colleges and the remaining 123 for BDS in two dental colleges.

As per the seat matrix available for spot admission, SCBMCH Cuttack has five MBBS seats and MKCGMCH Berhampur has eight MBBS seats. VIMSAR Burla, PRMMCH Baripada and Fakir Mohan MCH Balasore have two MBBS seats each while SLNMCH Koraput and Bhima Bhoi MCH Balangir has one MBBS seat each. Hitech Medical College in Bhubaneswar has 36 MBBS seats. In BDS course, SCB Dental College-Cuttack and Hitech Dental College-Bhubaneswar have a vacancy of 27 and 96 respectively. Chand said spot admission will be conducted at OJEE’s Gandamunda office here. 

