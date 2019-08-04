Odisha Government orders minor reshuffle at administration level

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday affected a minor reshuffle by transferring seven officials, including two district Collectors. As per the changes, N Thirumala Nayak, Collector of Nayagarh district has been transferred as Director of Fisheries. He is allowed to remain in additional charge as Executive Director, Centre of Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI), Bhubaneswar in addition to his duties.

Poma Tudu, Koraput Collector has replaced Nayak. Senior OAS officer Madhusudan Mishra has been posted in place of Tudu. Niranjan Sahu, Director, Higher Education, has been given additional charge as Labour Commissioner.

Sangramjit Nayak, Director, Municipal Administration and ex officio Additional Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department, has been allowed to remain in an additional charge of Administrator, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. Similarly, Susanta Mohapatra, Director, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, has been appointed additional secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department.