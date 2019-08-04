Home States Odisha

Odisha to move Centre for NRC in Kendrapara for illegal prawn culture activity 

They are carrying on illegal prawn culture activity and destroying the mangrove forest cover of the park.

Published: 04th August 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

llegal prawn gheris near Bhitarkanika National Park (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In the face of the ongoing furore over BJP’s pitch for nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Odisha Government is set to move the Centre for conducting the exercise in Kendrapara district to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

A high-level committee formed under the supervision of the Orissa High Court for taking measures to conserve the ecology of the two major wetlands of the State - Bhitarkanika National Park and Chilika - has recommended to the Home Department to seek permission from the Centre for preparation of NRC in the district.

The Committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment department with High Court-appointed Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal, senior administration and police officials and Collectors of the districts concerned as members took note of the presence of a large population of Bangladeshi immigrants in Bhitarkanika, whose illegal activities have endangered the existence of the wetland. 

As per the decision was taken in the fourth Committee meeting on June 24 this year, Director Environment-cum-Special Secretary F&E department on Saturday wrote to the Home department to seek permission from the Centre for preparation of NRC in Kendrapara. Raising the issue, Amicus Curiae Agarwal had submitted that the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have intruded into Bhitarkanika through sea route and permanently settled there. 

They are carrying on illegal prawn culture activity and destroying the mangrove forest cover of the park.
Agarwal, in his representation, stated that in 2004, the then Union Home Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal had acknowledged in the Rajya Sabha about the presence of 30,850 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Odisha. The number today is stated to have increased to over seven lakh, mostly concentrated in Kendrapara.

“Their number and the illegal activities carried out by them are not hidden from the Government of Odisha but nothing has been done till date to deport even a single person,” Agarwal stated, adding that the issue concerned national security too.

State to move Centre for NRC

Following Supreme Court’s directions to chief justices of 15 States in April 2017 to take up the issue of conservation of ecology of major wetlands, the Orissa High Court had suo motu registered a PIL on the protection of Chilika lake and Bhitarkanika National Park in September 2017. It had appointed Agarwal as Amicus Curiae to assist in the matter.

Agarwal had filed a report highlighting six factors that included the proliferation of illegal prawn gheris, pollution, unregulated boat operations and oil spills, depletion of mangrove cover in Bhitarkanika, activities by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants inside Bhitarkanika and poaching. The high-level committee was constituted with the consent of the High Court for taking coordinated and time-bound action on the issues.

Panel report

● Large population of Bangladeshi immigrants settled in Bhitarkanika
● Illegal prawn culture activity in the wetland
● Invaluable mangrove forest cover destroyed
● Unregulated boat operations and oil spills
● National security under threat

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC BJP BJD Odisha Government NRC in Kendrapara Orissa High Court Bhitarkanika National Park Chilika
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp