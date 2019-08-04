Home States Odisha

Water recedes but Malkangiri on alert

With Met department forecasting heavy rains, people will stay in relief camps for next 48 hours

Published: 04th August 2019 06:31 AM

Collector and district officials reviewing food preparation for villagers in a temporary relief camp. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Road communication to many parts of Malkangiri district was restored on Saturday with the intensity of rainfall coming down since morning. The district received an average of 72.67 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours with highest of 128 mm reported from Korukonda block, said District Emergency Officer Pramod Kumar Behera.

Malkangiri had received an average rainfall of 115. 86 mm on Thursday and Friday, throwing normal life out of gear. Rainwater that was flowing over low lying bridges has started receding and water level is going down in Saveri, Pangam, Potteru and other rivers. 

Rescue personnel evacuating villages
in Gangrajgumma village( Photo I EPS)

The water level in Chitrakonda reservoir stood at 1466.20 feet against full reservoir level of 1516 on Saturday. In Satiguda reservoir, the water level was 189.60 metre against full reservoir level of 192.63 metres. Communication to Malkangiri, Kalimela and Motu; Malkangiri, Mathili, Govindpalli and Jeypore on NH-326 of Vijaywada Ranchi Corridor has been restored.

Similarly, road link to Malkangiri, Kalimela and Podia has normalised. On Friday, as the water was flowing four to five ft on the roads, communication on Malkangiri-Kalimela-Motu and Malkangiri-Mathili-Govindpalli-Jeypore routes was snapped. Low lying bridges in MV-7, Potteru and Kangrukonda were submerged and link on Malkangiri-Kalimela-Podia route was cut off as the road in Undrukonda was submerged on the day. 

As incessant rains continued on Friday evening, the district administration evacuated 2,700 people from low lying areas under seven blocks to temporary relief camps and they are provided free cooked food. The rescue team evacuated eight villagers by a boat from Gangrajgumma village under Mathili block limits which were marooned.

As per preliminary reports, seven houses have been completely damaged and 199 partially across seven blocks of the district, said Deputy Collector Akshaya Kumar Khemundu, adding that people will stay in the relief camps for next 48 hours as there is a forecast of heavy to very heavy rains by the Met department.
Collector Manish Agarwal has declared Sunday as a working day for district officials. He has directed block officials and tehsildars to remain alert and ensure timely rescue and relief operations. 

