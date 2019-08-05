Home States Odisha

30 girls leave school hostel

At least 30 girl students of Class IX and X of Nodal Upper Primary School of Naira in Padmapur block left the hostel protesting low quality food provided to them. 

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: At least 30 girl students of Class IX and X of Nodal Upper Primary School of Naira in Padmapur block left the hostel protesting low quality food provided to them. 

Sources said the inmates of school’s hostel had stopped having food two days back but later with the intervention of Additional District Welfare Officer Bidyabhusan Mohanty, the issue was resolved. The students had earlier lodged a complaint with the Collector in connection with mismanagement of the hostel and the food being provided to them. 

Later on the day, District Welfare Officer Nandalal Biswal and Project Administrator of ITDA, Gunupur Gorachand Gomango reached Naira and brought back the students. Meanwhile, the students have demanded the removal of assistant hostel superintendent Meenakshi Barik. 

Biswal said a report regarding the students’ complaint will be submitted to the Collector and action will be taken against the school authorities accordingly.

