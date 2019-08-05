Devotee abducted from Nemalo Mutt

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A devotee was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified miscreants from the premises of Padmabana Pitha at Nemalo, the tomb of 16th century poet and prophet Panchasakha Mahapurusha Achyutananda Das, about 40 km from here on Sunday.

The abducted victim was identified as 45-year-old Suvendhu Mahapatra of Bhimatangi in Bhubaneswar. He had come to the shrine, popularly known as Nemalo Mutt, along with his wife and two daughters in the morning to offer prayer.

While the rituals were underway, five to six persons, claiming to be police officials, called Suvendhu and took him away with them on an SUV. The victim, who is a builder and contractor, is suspected to have been kidnapped as there was no information with the local police about the movement of any other cops.

Suvendu’s wife Lopamudra lodged a complaint with Nemalo police in this regard. Basing on the FIR, police have launched an investigation into the matter.