Freedom fighters’ museum yet to be opened for public

The building meant for Western Odisha Freedom Fighters’ Memorial Hall and Museum at Gourishankar Sahani Park here has been lying abandoned since long. 

Published: 05th August 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The building meant for Western Odisha Freedom Fighters’ Memorial Hall and Museum at Gourishankar Sahani Park here has been lying abandoned since long. 

Though the district administration had set a target to open the facility in June 2017, it is yet to be operational. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the building on February 27, 2016.
As per plan, portraits of freedom fighters of the region will be installed in the museum with brief history of their contribution besides articles used by the freedom fighters.

The western parts of Odisha, including Sambalpur, had played a significant role in the freedom movement. Sambalpur was home to freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai, who had launched a rebellion against the Britishers much before the First War of Independence in 1857. The new generation of the region will come to know about the freedom fighters and their sacrifices at museum.

Spread over 1.28 acre land with a built up area of 6,000 square feet, the building was constructed at a cost of `1.05 crore provided by Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). Apart from the spacious two-storey building, 20-foot high pillar has been constructed as mark of respect and tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Independence.

Sources in Public Works department, Division I, Sambalpur said the WODC has allocated `70 lakh for the interior designing work which is underway. 

While ADM Ajay Kumar Jena feigned ignorance about matter, Collector Subham Saxena could not be contacted. 
 

