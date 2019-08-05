Man dies of food poisoning

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 63-year-old man died and 14 others were taken ill after consuming food at a ‘Dasaha Kriya’ feast at Baigadia village in Oupada block of Balasore district.

The deceased is Katia Singh. Sources said, he along with others, had consumed food at the feast organised by Debandra Singh at his house on Friday night.

They complained of diarrhoea the next day and were admitted to Khantapanda CHC and later shifted to district headquarters hospital as their condition deteriorated. Later, a 10-year-old boy, Sagar Singh, was shifted to SCB Medical at Cuttack.

A medical team from Khantapada CHC has reached the village to take stock of the situation. People, who had attended the feast, were given medicines by the team. Besides, food samples were collected for tests by the team.