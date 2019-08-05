Home States Odisha

Nodular meningitis claims 20 cattle heads in Kendrapara

The deaths of the cattle have triggered panic among people of 11 villages

Published: 05th August 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

A cow suffering from nodular meningitis in Suntiti village of Mahakalapada | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Around 20 cattle have died of suspected nodular meningitis in villages of Mahakalapada block in the last two weeks.

The deaths of the cattle have triggered panic among people of more than 11 villages. Block Veterinary Officer of Mahakalapada Chandan Kumar Mohanty said people in the affected areas have been instructed not to handle the carcasses without wearing gloves.

They have also been instructed to bury the carcasses by digging deep holes to prevent the disease from spreading. He said people have been asked to keep away from the carcasses and inform the district administration when they spot one. Mohanty said the disease is confined to a few seaside villages and the affected cattle are being treated.

The officer said the disease is caused due to growth of abnormal tissues in animals. Nodules can develop just below the skin, deeper skin tissues or internal organs. The symptoms include swishing tail, reduced cudding, undigested food particles in faeces and reduced milk yield. The villagers alleged that nothing was done by the authorities to curb the spread of the disease when it was first detected in the second week of July this year.

Secretary of Kendrapara district Krusaka Sabha Gayadhar Dhal said several villagers in Mahakalapada area earn their livelihood by selling milk, cheese and curd. The disease has led to panic among them. He said if the problems relating to cattle are not resolved soon, it may lead to a major crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp