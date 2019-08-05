Nodular meningitis claims 20 cattle heads in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Around 20 cattle have died of suspected nodular meningitis in villages of Mahakalapada block in the last two weeks.

The deaths of the cattle have triggered panic among people of more than 11 villages. Block Veterinary Officer of Mahakalapada Chandan Kumar Mohanty said people in the affected areas have been instructed not to handle the carcasses without wearing gloves.

They have also been instructed to bury the carcasses by digging deep holes to prevent the disease from spreading. He said people have been asked to keep away from the carcasses and inform the district administration when they spot one. Mohanty said the disease is confined to a few seaside villages and the affected cattle are being treated.

The officer said the disease is caused due to growth of abnormal tissues in animals. Nodules can develop just below the skin, deeper skin tissues or internal organs. The symptoms include swishing tail, reduced cudding, undigested food particles in faeces and reduced milk yield. The villagers alleged that nothing was done by the authorities to curb the spread of the disease when it was first detected in the second week of July this year.

Secretary of Kendrapara district Krusaka Sabha Gayadhar Dhal said several villagers in Mahakalapada area earn their livelihood by selling milk, cheese and curd. The disease has led to panic among them. He said if the problems relating to cattle are not resolved soon, it may lead to a major crisis.