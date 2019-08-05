Normalcy returns in Koraput as rains subside  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput district limped back to normalcy on Sunday with public transport resuming services after torrential rains, that lashed the district since Monday, subsided.

The situation improved in the district due to low rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours. About 15 mm rainfall was recorded giving a sigh of relief to people residing in river bank areas in Kotpad and Borrigumma blocks. Rains in the last seven days had disrupted bus and public transport services.

On Sunday, buses and transporters resumed their services. Despite holiday, markets in Koraput, Sunabeda, Jeypore and Kotpad witnessed heavy rush throughout the day. However, communication network in rural areas is yet to be restored.

About 200 villages under Lamtaput, Boipariguda, Kotpad, Koraput, Borrigumma, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Bandhugam and Narayanptana blocks were cut off from the mainstream as roads and culverts got damaged due to continuous rains. Rural roads in Dasmantpur, Borrigumma, Narayanpatna, Nandapur and Boipariguda blocks were submerged due to flow of rain water from the hills. This apart, water level in Indravati, Saptadhara, Kolab, Patali and Saberi rivers, besides its tributaries, showed a rising trend.

Similarly, in Nabarangpur, low rainfall was recorded on the day in Dabugam, Chandahandi, Nandahandi, Tentulikhunti and Kosagumnda blocks. Flood alert was sounded in Papadahandi, Kosagumnda, Tentulikhunti, Nabarangpur and Nandahandi blocks. As many as 188 houses have been damaged in the district during the last one week.

As per preliminary reports, 300 houses in Koraput district were either partially or completely damaged. The survey on crop loss in Koraput and Nabarangpur districts would be started from Monday. Farmers said around 300 acres of paddy fields, 500 acres of sugarcane and 300 acres of corn crops were damaged in the district.