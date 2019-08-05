Staff crunch hits healthcare

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) facing shortage of staff nurses, members of Odisha Nursing Employees’ Association, Sambalpur branch called on Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Pankajini Panda demanding appointment of requisite number of nurses in the hospital.

The Association members said the DHH is running with only 22 staff nurses against a requirement of 80 resulting in work overload on the existing staff nurses, depriving patients of quality care. Association general secretary Bilasa Tandia said there are 300 beds in 10 wards of the DHH and at least 40 staff nurses should be engaged in 10 wards.

Similarly, there are three operation theatres, including general, gynaecology and ophthalmology in the hospital where at least four staff nurses should be deployed in each operation theatre. Besides, there are six tables in the labour room where at least 12 staff nurses should be engaged. Apart from this, there should be four staff nurses in the burns unit.

With the inflow of patients increasing, they have apprised the higher authorities of the staff shortage depriving patients of proper care. Their demand is yet to be fulfilled, Tandia said.

“I am aware of the problem. Steps will be taken to appoint the required number of nurses at the DHH,” said Panda.

