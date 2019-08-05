Home States Odisha

Staff crunch hits healthcare

Similarly, there are three operation theatres, including general, gynaecology and ophthalmology in the hospital where at least four staff nurses should be deployed in each operation theatre.

Published: 05th August 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) facing shortage of staff nurses, members of Odisha Nursing Employees’ Association, Sambalpur branch  called on Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Pankajini Panda demanding appointment of requisite number of nurses in the hospital.
The Association members said the DHH is running with only 22 staff nurses against a requirement of 80 resulting in work overload on the existing staff nurses, depriving patients of quality care. Association general secretary Bilasa Tandia said there are 300 beds in 10 wards of the DHH and at least 40 staff nurses should be engaged in 10 wards. 

Similarly, there are three operation theatres, including general, gynaecology and ophthalmology in the hospital where at least four staff nurses should be deployed in each operation theatre. Besides, there are six tables in the labour room where at least 12 staff nurses should be engaged. Apart from this, there should be four staff nurses in the burns unit.

With the inflow of patients increasing, they have apprised the higher authorities of the staff shortage depriving patients of proper care. Their demand is yet to be fulfilled, Tandia said.

“I am aware of the problem. Steps will be taken to appoint the required number of nurses at the DHH,” said Panda.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp