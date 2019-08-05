Stir over Kodingamali bauxite mines called off

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The nine-day agitation by villagers opposing Kodingamali bauxite mines in Laxmipur was called off on Sunday following assurance by the district administration that steps will be taken to fulfil their demands.

The villagers agreed to call off their stir after a meeting with former Koraput Collector Poma Tudu, DIG Himanshu Lal, Koraput SP KV Singh and officials of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) with the condition that if their demands are not met within two months, they will resort to agitation again.

People of around 22 villages in Laxmipur, Dasmantpur and Kashipur blocks, who had been opposing exploration of minerals at Kodingamali bauxite mines, which was leased out by OMC to various agencies, went on a strike nine days ago and blocked the road near Laxmipur. They were demanding a ‘palli sabha’ and appointment of locals in the mines and shifting of bauxite dumping yards from Kakrigumma area.

The agitation of the villagers was opposed by a group supporting mining activities in the region. Considering the gravity of the situation, senior officials of the district administration and OMC rushed to the spot on Saturday evening and held discussions with both the groups and assured that steps will be taken to meet the demands of the agitators at the earliest.