Uniforms for Govt school students on I-Day unlikely  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Like previous year, around two lakh Government school students from Classes I to VIII in Sundargarh district may not get the promised school uniforms and shoes for Independence Day on time.

Sources said as per the guidelines of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), all schoolgirls and schoolboys belonging to ST & SC and below poverty line categories are entitled to two pairs of uniforms, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks. Besides, each student is also entitled to `600 in cash.

On July 15, State Project Coordinator to OSEPA B S Poonia had written to all District Project Coordinators of Samagra Siksha (previously Sarva Siksha Abhiyan) to ensure supply of uniforms and shoes to the students by August 15 and treat the matter as urgent. The district was given the required funds on time, but there has been little progress in the matter. Given the complex process of funds placement to respective schools and clumsy paraphernalia, the students apprehend a situation similar to last year when uniforms and shoes were distributed during September and October. Sources said the district has around 2,350 Government elementary schools functioning under Samagra Siskha.

Sundargarh District Project Coordinator (DPC) of Samagra Siksha A Pradhan said the file has been put up before the Sundargarh Collector to release around `9.5 crore. He said all Government schools in the district having 1.58 lakh students would get the funds in a couple of days.

Another `1.5 crore would be released for students of Government-aided schools later, he added.

The DPC said schools have already been provided with the guidelines. He said the School Management Committees (SMCs) after passing resolutions would purchase the items after inviting quotations. Strict instructions have been issued to ensure quality of uniforms, shoes and socks, Pradhan added.