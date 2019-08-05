Home States Odisha

Uniforms for Govt school students on I-Day unlikely  

 Like previous year, around two lakh Government school students from Classes I to VIII in Sundargarh district may not get the promised school uniforms and shoes for Independence Day on time.

Published: 05th August 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Like previous year, around two lakh Government school students from Classes I to VIII in Sundargarh district may not get the promised school uniforms and shoes for Independence Day on time.
Sources said as per the guidelines of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), all schoolgirls and schoolboys belonging to ST & SC and below poverty line categories are entitled to two pairs of uniforms, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks. Besides, each student is also entitled to `600 in cash.

On July 15,  State Project Coordinator to OSEPA B S Poonia had written to all District Project Coordinators of Samagra Siksha (previously Sarva Siksha Abhiyan) to ensure supply of uniforms and shoes to the students by August 15 and treat the matter as urgent. The district was given the required funds on time, but there has been little progress in the matter. Given the complex process of funds placement to respective schools and clumsy paraphernalia, the students apprehend a situation similar to last year when uniforms and shoes were distributed during September and October. Sources said the district has around 2,350 Government elementary schools functioning under Samagra Siskha. 

Sundargarh District Project Coordinator (DPC) of Samagra Siksha A Pradhan said the file has been put up before the Sundargarh Collector to release around `9.5 crore. He said all Government schools in the district having 1.58 lakh students would get the funds in a couple of days. 

Another `1.5 crore would be released for students of Government-aided schools later, he added. 
The DPC said schools have already been provided with the guidelines. He said the  School Management Committees (SMCs) after passing resolutions would purchase the items after inviting quotations. Strict instructions have been issued to ensure quality of uniforms, shoes and socks, Pradhan added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp