Unprecedented bonding between ruling BJD and BJP is the talking point

The nature of politics is such that it defies logic, reason and of course, ideology. Yet, what is unfolding in Odisha has not only befuddled accomplished players of the game but also transcended all definitions of Indian politics. Real issues ought to have taken centrestage by now, since election results came in over two months ago, but the discourse continues to be on the unexpected and unprecedented camaraderie between two arch-rivals — the ruling BJD and the Opposition BJP.

After the fiercely acrimonious general elections, it was natural to expect fireworks between the BJD and the BJP. Naveen Patnaik romped home to a historic fifth term with an imposing mandate again. And the BJP overcame its huge setback in the state by grabbing eight Lok Sabha seats from Odisha. Yet, there has been no high-decibel face-off between the two.

On the contrary, both have taken to each other as chums, except for the clumsy efforts at sparring, off and on. So much so that the BJD has walked the extra mile to support the BJP — from gifting a Rajya Sabha member to throwing its weight behind the saffron party in Parliament in all legislative matters, including those that have a direct bearing on the state. The BJD, in fact, has made possible the passage of Modi government’s vital legislations in the Upper House, where it still is short of numbers.

The BJD had earlier expressed support to the triple talaq Bill but its backing of the RTI amendment Bill came as a surprise considering Naveen’s image as a transparency warrior. The support to the RTI Bill invited sharp criticism from various quarters and former Central Information Commissioner

M Sridhar Acharyulu even penned an open letter to three CMs, including Naveen, for their “support to this unconstitutional, anti-democratic and anti-federal bill”.

Similarly, when the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019, came up, the BJD opposed it on the grounds that states were not consulted before a single tribunal structure was planned. Yet, when it came to voting, the party lent its support.

Odisha is caught in a tangle over Mahanadi water sharing with neighbouring states, particularly Chhattisgarh. The Patnaik government has been vociferous in its opposition to construction of dams and barrages on the Mahanadi upstream. But now the BJD claims that resolution of river water disputes would not be hampered because of the single tribunal formation under the new legislation; rather it would be hastened as the new law provides for a two-tier time-bound solution.

While the change of tack by the BJD, from its stated equidistant policy to an overt BJP ally, has left many confused, it does appear to be based on a give-and-take relationship. For now the BJD seems to be on the giving side. While a section feels the party may have bargained for relaxing the CBI pursuit on the chit fund scam or releasing more funds to the state, the BJD has given a peek into its expected return gift.

Recently, BJD MPs urged the Centre in Parliament to consider merging the state’s farmer income assistance scheme KALIA with PM KISAN to make it cohesive. KALIA was launched in the run-up to the general elections in 2018 and acknowledged as the game changer for the BJD in the polls. PM KISAN, which has so far not been rolled out in the state, had been rejected by the BJD on the grounds that it was not comprehensive. After reaping the bounty and now realising the financial burden, the party is keen to shift it to the Centre. In its proposed merger, it wants the Centre’s share to be 70 per cent.

Naveen Patnaik is a shrewd politician and knows how to play the game better than most in the field. By allying with Modi, he has nothing to lose. Rather, it has kept the ambitious BJP at bay, for it has virtually been knocking at the doors. There are visible effects too. Over two months since results were declared, Odisha has been quiet. What is to follow will unfold gradually as there is no hurry for the present.

Siba Mohanty

Deputy Resident Editor, Odisha

sibamohanty@newindianexpress.com