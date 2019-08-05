Home States Odisha

Water level rises in Indravati project  

With continuous rains in catchment areas during the last four days, water level of the Indravati reservoir has increased by two metres.

Indravati power house at Mukhiguda | express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With continuous rains in catchment areas during the last four days, water level of the Indravati reservoir has increased by two metres. As on Saturday, the reservoir level of the project was 634.55 metres as against the optimum level of 642 metres.

Water level in the reservoir, which is considered the lifeline of Kalahandi, had receded because of deficit rainfall in the catchment areas last month. On July 25, its water level came down to 630.49 metres affecting power generation as well as release of water for irrigation.
However, water level in the reservoir reached 634.55 metres on Saturday due to heavy rains in catchment areas during the last few days. 

General Manager of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC), Mukhiguda, Asis Kumar Mohanty said power generation scenario improved on Saturday and the plant touched its full level of 600 MW on Sunday. 

He said, “Although we have overcome the crisis, the project needs good rains in the catchment areas during August and September to generate power for meeting peak time requirement.”
Sources said after meeting the requirement of power generation, water will be released for irrigation through power channel to Hati barrage in left and right canals.  
For the current kharif season, there is programme to release water for irrigation in 84,908 hectares through left and right canal of Indravati project. 
 

