Dharmendra Pradhan and Baijayant Panda hail scrapping of Article 370

Congratulating the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their historic decision, Panda said scrapping of Article 370 was long overdue.

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking a ‘bold’ step to correct a historic wrong by scrapping Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir.

“Tough resolve, patience, courage and relentless pursuit of larger goals make a leader. The dream which started from Lal Chowk in 1992 led to an incredible journey of a leader who made history today by taking this step to fulfil aspirations of people in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” said Pradhan in a Twitter post.
Vice-president and national spokesperson of BJP Baijayant Panda also welcomed the move of the Prime Minister and Shah to scrap Article 370 and reiterated the party’s commitment to accord equal rights and respect to all citizens.

“And the Republic of India remains committed to treating every citizen on equal terms including everyone in Jammu and Kashmir. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,” he tweeted.

Congratulating the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their historic decision, Panda said the scrapping of Article 370 was long overdue. “J&K acceded to India by the same rules as other States. Yet decades were lost, tens of thousands killed and lakhs displaced because of naivete rather than realpolitik,” he tweeted.

