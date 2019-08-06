Kodingamali Surakhya Manch protests against former collector's transfer

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Tribals under the banner of Kodingamali Surakhya Manch (KSM) took out a rally on Monday demanding cancellation of former Collector Poma Tudu’s transfer. Her transfer came at a time when she had successfully resolved agitation by tribals who had stalled bauxite mining.

People of around 22 villages in Laxmipur, Dasmantpur and Kashipur blocks, who are opposed to mining at Kodingamali bauxite mines leased out to OMC, went on a strike 10 days back demanding the appointment of locals in the mines, development of the area and shifting of bauxite dumping yards from Kakrigumma.

Apart from pollution, tribals had alleged that no Gram Sabha was organised to take their consent for bauxite mining.

On Friday, Tudu assured them to fulfil their demands within two months following which they called off the stir but the same evening, she was shifted. The tribals said, with her transfer, the fulfilment of their demands is uncertain as in the past the State Government had been apathetic to their plight. The agitators also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor to the ADM, Deben Pradhan demanding cancellation of the transfer.

Villagers of Kodinga, Kadapadar, Narshiguda, Sukriguda, Banakamba, Kansariguda, Podapadi and Mankadjhola took part in the rally. Tudu had joined as Koraput Collector on July 12 last but was transferred on August 3.