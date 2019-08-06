Home States Odisha

Kodingamali Surakhya Manch protests against former collector's transfer

Alleging Govt apathy, tribals said fulfilment of their demands is uncertain after Tudu’s transfer

Published: 06th August 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals of eight villages take out a rally over the demand in Koraput on Monday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Tribals under the banner of Kodingamali Surakhya Manch (KSM) took out a rally on Monday demanding cancellation of former Collector Poma Tudu’s transfer. Her transfer came at a time when she had successfully resolved agitation by tribals who had stalled bauxite mining.

People of around 22 villages in Laxmipur, Dasmantpur and Kashipur blocks, who are opposed to mining at Kodingamali bauxite mines leased out to OMC, went on a strike 10 days back demanding the appointment of locals in the mines, development of the area and shifting of bauxite dumping yards from Kakrigumma.
Apart from pollution, tribals had alleged that no Gram Sabha was organised to take their consent for bauxite mining.

On Friday, Tudu assured them to fulfil their demands within two months following which they called off the stir but the same evening, she was shifted. The tribals said, with her transfer, the fulfilment of their demands is uncertain as in the past the State Government had been apathetic to their plight. The agitators also submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor to the ADM, Deben Pradhan demanding cancellation of the transfer.

Villagers of Kodinga, Kadapadar, Narshiguda, Sukriguda, Banakamba, Kansariguda, Podapadi and Mankadjhola took part in the rally. Tudu had joined as Koraput Collector on July 12 last but was transferred on August 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodingamali Surakhya Manch former Collector Laxmipur Dasmantpur Kashipur blocks
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp