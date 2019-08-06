Home States Odisha

One in five alcohol consumers in Berhampur a minor, reveals survey

With IMFL and country liquor shops mushrooming in the city, rampant sale of alcohol to youngsters below the legal drinking age has emerged a big cause of concern.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

liquor, Alcohol

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With IMFL and country liquor shops mushrooming in the city, rampant sale of alcohol to youngsters below the legal drinking age has emerged a big cause of concern.

A survey conducted by Nisha Nibarana Sangha (NNS), an anti-liquor body, has revealed one out of every five persons who purchase liquor in the city on a regular basis, is a minor. Of the 3,000 people, surveyed by NNS in and around the city, around 35 per cent were aged below 17 years while 15 per cent of the customers were aged between 21 and 30 years. Similarly, around 30 per cent of the customers were aged between 30 and 50 and 20 per cent were above the age of 50.

Of the 3,000 customers, around 200 were students and 850 employed youth. The number of students and youth buying liquor from shops in the suburbs was almost twice than the city. Most of the students who brought liquor regularly are outsiders and reside in hostels. Of the employed customers, around 30 per cent were daily wage labourers, construction workers and small businessmen. Unemployed youth comprised 20 per cent of the people surveyed by NNS.

As per Section 54 of Bihar and Orissa Excise Act and Section 61 of Odisha Excise Act, liquor shop owners selling alcohol to persons aged below 21 years are liable to be punished. However, this norm is being violated with impunity in the city. Of late, girls with their faces covered can often be seen buying liquor in the city. While the city has a handful of On-shops, most of the Off-shops have illegal drinking spaces.

The liquor outlets in the city remain crowded throughout the day. Vehicles parked in front of such shops often cause traffic snarls. Locals said even as drives are being conducted by the city police to check helmet use, little is done to penalise people driving under the influence of alcohol. Social activist Bhagaban Sahu said issues related to rising in consumption of liquor can be addressed only if the police acts on time and with earnestness.

Jyoti Prasad Chhotray, an advocate, said IMFL outlets in the city can be seen operating till late at night. Some outlets remain open through the night. A few locals have converted the verandahs of their house to betel shops. But they also sell liquor, gutkha, petrol and other items which are either banned or cannot be sold without a licence, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMFL country liquor shops Nisha Nibarana Sangha BERHAMPUR
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp