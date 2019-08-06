One in five alcohol consumers in Berhampur a minor, reveals survey

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With IMFL and country liquor shops mushrooming in the city, rampant sale of alcohol to youngsters below the legal drinking age has emerged a big cause of concern.

A survey conducted by Nisha Nibarana Sangha (NNS), an anti-liquor body, has revealed one out of every five persons who purchase liquor in the city on a regular basis, is a minor. Of the 3,000 people, surveyed by NNS in and around the city, around 35 per cent were aged below 17 years while 15 per cent of the customers were aged between 21 and 30 years. Similarly, around 30 per cent of the customers were aged between 30 and 50 and 20 per cent were above the age of 50.

Of the 3,000 customers, around 200 were students and 850 employed youth. The number of students and youth buying liquor from shops in the suburbs was almost twice than the city. Most of the students who brought liquor regularly are outsiders and reside in hostels. Of the employed customers, around 30 per cent were daily wage labourers, construction workers and small businessmen. Unemployed youth comprised 20 per cent of the people surveyed by NNS.

As per Section 54 of Bihar and Orissa Excise Act and Section 61 of Odisha Excise Act, liquor shop owners selling alcohol to persons aged below 21 years are liable to be punished. However, this norm is being violated with impunity in the city. Of late, girls with their faces covered can often be seen buying liquor in the city. While the city has a handful of On-shops, most of the Off-shops have illegal drinking spaces.

The liquor outlets in the city remain crowded throughout the day. Vehicles parked in front of such shops often cause traffic snarls. Locals said even as drives are being conducted by the city police to check helmet use, little is done to penalise people driving under the influence of alcohol. Social activist Bhagaban Sahu said issues related to rising in consumption of liquor can be addressed only if the police acts on time and with earnestness.

Jyoti Prasad Chhotray, an advocate, said IMFL outlets in the city can be seen operating till late at night. Some outlets remain open through the night. A few locals have converted the verandahs of their house to betel shops. But they also sell liquor, gutkha, petrol and other items which are either banned or cannot be sold without a licence, he added.