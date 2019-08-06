Rains damage crops, roads in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Heavy rains that lashed Malkangiri last week have caused massive damage to crops and roads in the district. Three persons died due to the rains.

According to the preliminary damage assessment report, seven houses were completely destroyed and 199 have been partially damaged. Paddy saplings in over 47 hectares of land across seven blocks of the district were damaged. Sixteen bridges were damaged and five washed away. Around 13 electricity poles, seven transformers and 16 conductors of SOUTHCO were also damaged.