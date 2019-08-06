Home States Odisha

Sanitation workers of Jharsuguda call off strike after Health minister's assurance

Sanitation workers of Jharsuguda called off their 10-day-long stir after Health Minister Naba Kishore Dash assured to fulfil their demands on Monday.

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Sanitation workers of Jharsuguda called off their 10-day-long stir after Health Minister Naba Kishore Dash assured to fulfil their demands on Monday. They had resorted to cease work since July 27 demanding provision of healthcare in the old District Headquarters Hospital at Mangala Bazaar. The hospital was closed down after the opening of a new DHH building three km away. After a nine-month-old child of one of the sanitation workers died allegedly due to medical negligence in the new DHH, the sanitation workers resorted to strike.

Health Minister held a discussion with the agitators in presence of Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan. The workers also demanded compensation to the family of the deceased child, the release of sanitation workers who were arrested for sitting on strike and payment of salary to them during the period of cease work. Dash assured them to fulfil all their demands.

