Home States Odisha

September 23 date to fill up Odisha Human Rights Commission top post

The Orissa High Court on Monday set September 23 as fresh deadline for the State Government to fill up the post of Chairman of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

Published: 06th August 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court, HC

Orissa High Court building. (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday set September 23 as fresh deadline for the State Government to fill up the post of Chairman of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra set the fresh deadline after the State Government filed an affidavit seeking more time to fill up the post. The recent amendment to Protection of Human Rights Act by the Central Government was also referred to in the oral submission by the State counsel.

The provision relating to appointment as Chairperson of State Human Rights Commission after amendment made former High Court judges also eligible for the post. Before amendment, only a former Chief Justice of a High Court was eligible.

Earlier on July 22, the court had set August 5 as the deadline and warned that it would pass an order appointing a chairman if the State Government fails to fill up the post by then.The State Government then filed an affidavit stating that necessary process has been initiated for the filling up of the post of chairperson on a regular basis in the OHRC. The matter is under active consideration of the Government, the affidavit said while seeking one more month to fill up the post of chairman.

The PIL petitions filed by Bhubaneswar-based advocate and human rights activist Prabir Das in 2013 and Cuttack-based lawyer Shivsankar Mohanty in 2017 was taken up for analogous hearing by the court.
The post of Chairperson of OHRC has remained vacant since November 23, 2012. Justice Raghubir Dash, a member, has been officiating as the Commission’s acting Chairman since May 16, 2019.

The petitions contended that the State Government’s apathy in filling up the vacancy in OHRC was a matter of concern as disposal of complaints of human rights violations were affected due to it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Cour Odisha Human Rights Commission OHRC Chairman of Odisha Human Rights Commission Chief Justice of a High Court
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp