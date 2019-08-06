Home States Odisha

Villagers, encroachers clash, 2 hurt in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Published: 06th August 2019

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two women were injured in a clash between villagers and encroachers at Sarala Road in Banumula area under Tirtol police limits on Monday.

According to the villagers, one Akshaya Sahani of Banumula constructed a building on canal embankment by encroaching government. The encroachment obstructed the movement of water to paddy filed for irrigation purposes.

Earlier, villagers had sought the intervention of local tehsildar who imposed Section 144 CRPC restricting construction work by encroaching canal embankment. Despite the ban, Sahani allegedly constructed the building by encroaching canal embankment leading to protests. An aggrieved Sahani attacked them, injuring two women - Anjana Sethi and Sumita Nayak.

Protesting the illegal construction, villagers blocked Paradip-Cuttack State Highway for five hours demanding action against the encroachers for attacking village women. Tirtol police led by IIC Krushan Prasad Mishra rushed to the spot and pacified them.

Tirtol police village encroachers fight JAGATSINGHPUR Paradip-Cuttack State Highway
Comments

