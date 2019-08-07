Home States Odisha

Centre rescinds order on abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal

The gazette notification was issued by Department of Personnel and Training under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on August 2.

Published: 07th August 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court, HC

Orissa High Court building. (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The controversy over the abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) has ended with the Central Government issuing a gazette notification rescinding the order that had enabled creation of the judicial body.

The gazette notification was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on August 2.

The Central Government notification stated that the July notification issued on July 4, 1986 was being rescinded as the Government of Odisha had made a request for abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal “after obtaining the concurrence of the HC of Orissa”.

The Administrative Tribunals Act of 1985 empowered the Central Government to establish the SATs on the specific request of the State Governments concerned. Accordingly, OAT was established by way of the notification issued on July 4, 1986 to deal with cases relating to service matter of State Government employees.

OAT has its Principal Bench in Bhubaneswar, a regular bench in Cuttack and circuit benches in Sambalpur and Berhampur. According to official sources, more than 65,000 cases are pending before the four tribunal benches. With the Central Government’s notification, all these cases will be transferred to the HC.

The controversy had sparked off after the State Cabinet gave its approval for the abolition of OAT on September 9, 2015. Lawyers from the OAT Bar Associations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack started an agitation demanding revocation of the State Government’s decision. The HC Bar Association and State Bar Council also opposed the abolition of OAT on the ground that the HC is heavily burdened with cases and in such a scenario, the decision to merge the tribunal with it is uncalled for.

Subsequently, when the agitation fizzled out after it yielded no result, both the OAT Bar Associations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack challenged the Government’s decision in the HC. The case is pending before the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Administrative Tribunal OAT Central Government Orissa high court
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp