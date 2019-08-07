Centre rescinds order on abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The controversy over the abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) has ended with the Central Government issuing a gazette notification rescinding the order that had enabled creation of the judicial body.

The gazette notification was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on August 2.

The Central Government notification stated that the July notification issued on July 4, 1986 was being rescinded as the Government of Odisha had made a request for abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal “after obtaining the concurrence of the HC of Orissa”.

The Administrative Tribunals Act of 1985 empowered the Central Government to establish the SATs on the specific request of the State Governments concerned. Accordingly, OAT was established by way of the notification issued on July 4, 1986 to deal with cases relating to service matter of State Government employees.

OAT has its Principal Bench in Bhubaneswar, a regular bench in Cuttack and circuit benches in Sambalpur and Berhampur. According to official sources, more than 65,000 cases are pending before the four tribunal benches. With the Central Government’s notification, all these cases will be transferred to the HC.

The controversy had sparked off after the State Cabinet gave its approval for the abolition of OAT on September 9, 2015. Lawyers from the OAT Bar Associations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack started an agitation demanding revocation of the State Government’s decision. The HC Bar Association and State Bar Council also opposed the abolition of OAT on the ground that the HC is heavily burdened with cases and in such a scenario, the decision to merge the tribunal with it is uncalled for.

Subsequently, when the agitation fizzled out after it yielded no result, both the OAT Bar Associations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack challenged the Government’s decision in the HC. The case is pending before the court.