Erratic rainfall haunts farmers in Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Erratic rainfall continues to haunt paddy farmers in Sundargarh district. After scanty showers  in June and July coupled with dry spell in August first week, inter-cultural and transplantation operations on 1,80,813 hectare (ha) are getting delayed. Heavy damage to paddy crops is feared in the event of low rainfall in the next 10 days.

Sources said the district has planned to cover paddy crop on 2.09 lakh ha, but 50 per cent deficit rainfall in June delayed preliminary agricultural activities.

After a delay of 15 to 20 days, paddy farmers resorted to direct sowing under transplantation method. About 47 per cent deficit rainfall was recorded in July affecting transplantation.

Sources said under broadcasting method, 1,32,949 ha were covered, but due to deficit rainfall, inter-cultural operation remains pending. If the dry spell continues for long, inter-cultural operation will be affected. There would be wild growths along with standing paddy plants affecting sprinkling of fertiliser and pesticide. Under these combined effects, growth and yield of the standing paddy would be hit drastically.

Paddy transplantation is done only on 28,187 ha. Similar operation on 47,864 ha is pending although seedlings are ready in nurseries. If there is no heavy rainfall in the next 10 days, seedlings in nurseries would grow older and reach panicle initiation stage damaging crop yield.

Sundargarh Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA) R N Satpathy said after good rainfall from July 25 for a few days, soil moisture increased to keep standing paddy saplings alive. He admitted that if there is no good rainfall in the next eight to 10 days, then the yield would be affected.

Satpathy said there is no apprehension about non-paddy crops due to the less rainfall as 54,375 ha of total 1.04 lakh ha have already been covered so far.

Sources said in the past five days, the district received 4.03 mm rain against the required rainfall of 63.5 mm. In July, the distribution pattern was erratic as there was good rainfall only for a few days in the first and last week of July.

Subdega, Rajgangpur, Nuagaon and Bonai blocks received 143 mm to 179 mm rain.  Gurundia block got 329 mm. The normal rainfall in July is 386.4 mm.The district was declared  drought hit in 2015.

