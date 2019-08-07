ITER students bag jobs in reputed firms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A large number of students from the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER) of SOA University here were recruited by reputed companies during a campus selection drive held between July 15 and August 5.

ITER officials said several students were hired during the drive-by leading companies including Informatica, Mu-Sigma, Tek Systems, Robert Bosch, Capgemini (digital profile), Nine Leaps and Gyansys. These companies have offered jobs in product development for students of the 2020 graduating batch of ITER.

“There is a positive indication in terms of recruitment which has recorded a 50 per cent growth in the first week of August this year compared to the corresponding period of previous years,” said the head of training and placement at ITER Sujit Kumar Dash. He said the even better outcome is expected during the upcoming campus drives to be conducted by the end of this month.

Dash said ITER students were appreciated by the companies with regard to their test performance and overall aspect reflecting their competence and skills.