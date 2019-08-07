Home States Odisha

ITER students bag jobs in reputed firms

Dash said ITER students were appreciated by the companies with regard to their test performance and overall aspect reflecting their competence and skills.

Published: 07th August 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Students and their parents attend an orientation programme for admission to Delhi University.

Image of college students used for representational purpose (File Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A large number of students from the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER) of SOA University here were recruited by reputed companies during a campus selection drive held between July 15 and August 5.

ITER officials said several students were hired during the drive-by leading companies including Informatica, Mu-Sigma, Tek Systems, Robert Bosch, Capgemini (digital profile), Nine Leaps and Gyansys. These companies have offered jobs in product development for students of the 2020 graduating batch of ITER.

“There is a positive indication in terms of recruitment which has recorded a 50 per cent growth in the first week of August this year compared to the corresponding period of previous years,” said the head of training and placement at ITER Sujit Kumar Dash. He said the even better outcome is expected during the upcoming campus drives to be conducted by the end of this month.

Dash said ITER students were appreciated by the companies with regard to their test performance and overall aspect reflecting their competence and skills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ITER SOA University ITER placements ITER jobs Informatica Tek Systems
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp