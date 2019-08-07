Home States Odisha

Odisha: 15 IAS officers transferred in major administrative reshuffle

This is the first major reshuffle by the Naveen Patnaik led BJD government in the state following the win in the state and Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 07th August 2019 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BUBANESWAR: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Odisha government on Wednesday transferred 15 IAS officials and one IPS and IFS official each in the state.

IAS Asit Kumar Tripathy, District collector (DC) cum-Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) and Secretary to the government, has been given additional charge of Chief Administrator, Special Area Development (KBK) Project, Koraput.

IAS Sudershan Pal Thakur, who was serving as the Chief Administrator, (KBK) Project, Koraput has been assigned the role of Director General, Training Coordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar.

Both Tripathy and Thakur are IAS officers of the 1986 batch.

The other IAS officers who have been reshuffled include CJ Venugopal, Niten Chandra, Deoranjan Kumar Singh, Ranjana Chopra, Sushil Kumar Lohani, Vir Vikram Yadav, Vishal Gagan, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Krishan Kumar, Archana Patnaik, Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, and Sadique Alam.

Apart from these, IPS officer Arun Bothra has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (CESU) and IFS R Raghu Prasad has been appointed Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government (Independent Charge), Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department with Additional Charge of Managing Director (MD) OMFED in Bhubaneswar.

This is the first major reshuffle by the Naveen Patnaik led BJD government in the state following the win in the state and Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha IAS officers Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp