Odisha Police nab gangster Tito's close aid

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Notorious criminal Sk Mehetab, an aide of gangster Tito, was arrested following an exchange of fire with police at Kansar Chowk here on Tuesday. Mehetab is wanted in at least 30 criminal cases, including murder, extortion, tender fixing and robbery under Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts.

Basing on a tip-off, police raided the hideout of the criminal at Kansar Chowk. Mehetab opened fire at them and tried to flee on a motorcycle. In retaliation, police fired at him and he sustained bullet injuries in both his legs. He was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital before being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Police have seized four bullets, two mobile phones and motorcycle.

Police said Mehetab is the main accused in the July 13 firing at BJP leader and vice-president of district unit of VHP Vivekananda Moharana. This is the sixth police encounter in the district in the last four months.