Odisha's State Level Single Window Clearance Authority clears seven projects worth Rs 1,036 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Tuesday approved seven investment proposals worth Rs 1,036.39 crore in food processing, plastic, tourism, logistics and metal sectors.

While giving in-principle approval to the projects, the SLSWCA meeting chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi directed the departments concerned to make a realistic assessment of land and water required for these industrial units. The departments were also asked to provide proactive and facilitating support for early grounding of the projects.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Supreme Industries Ltd for setting up a manufacturing unit in Khurda district for the production of plastic pipes, PVC water tanks and allied products with an investment of Rs 151.30 crore and creation of job opportunity for 320 persons.

The proposal of Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd, an associate company of Fogla Group, to set up polypropylene (PP) woven bags production unit in Bhadrak district with an investment of Rs 60.29 crore and employment potential of 500 people was also approved.

The State Government also approved the proposal of Mayfair Hotels & Resort Ltd to set up a convention centre with a capacity of 4,000 at Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 300 crore and employment potential for 850 people. This apart, the SLSWCA also cleared the proposal for two food processing units. These units were Thailand-based Inteqc Feed Co Ltd for setting up a shrimp feed manufacturing unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 107.88 crore and employment potential of 205 persons.

Explore Food Pvt Ltd has given a proposal for manufacturing ready-to-eat snacks unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 51.40 crore.

The other proposals approved in the meeting were from Odisha-based entrepreneurs. These included the proposal of Chalah Infratech to set up a logistics park in Khurda entailing an investment of Rs 99.80 crore and job opportunity for 234 persons, KAI International’s iron ore beneficiation and pellet plant in Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs 265.72 crore with an employment potential for 475 people.