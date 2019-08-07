Home States Odisha

Odisha's State Level Single Window Clearance Authority clears seven projects worth Rs 1,036 crore

Explore Food Pvt Ltd has given a proposal for manufacturing ready-to-eat snacks unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 51.40 crore.

Published: 07th August 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

rupee, money

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Tuesday approved seven investment proposals worth Rs 1,036.39 crore in food processing, plastic, tourism, logistics and metal sectors.

While giving in-principle approval to the projects, the SLSWCA meeting chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi directed the departments concerned to make a realistic assessment of land and water required for these industrial units. The departments were also asked to provide proactive and facilitating support for early grounding of the projects.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of Supreme Industries Ltd for setting up a manufacturing unit in Khurda district for the production of plastic pipes, PVC water tanks and allied products with an investment of Rs 151.30 crore and creation of job opportunity for 320 persons.

The proposal of Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd, an associate company of Fogla Group, to set up polypropylene (PP) woven bags production unit in Bhadrak district with an investment of Rs 60.29 crore and employment potential of 500 people was also approved.

The State Government also approved the proposal of Mayfair Hotels & Resort Ltd to set up a convention centre with a capacity of 4,000 at Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 300 crore and employment potential for 850 people. This apart, the SLSWCA also cleared the proposal for two food processing units. These units were Thailand-based Inteqc Feed Co Ltd for setting up a shrimp feed manufacturing unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 107.88 crore and employment potential of 205 persons.

Explore Food Pvt Ltd has given a proposal for manufacturing ready-to-eat snacks unit in Khurda with an investment of Rs 51.40 crore.

The other proposals approved in the meeting were from Odisha-based entrepreneurs. These included the proposal of Chalah Infratech to set up a logistics park in Khurda entailing an investment of Rs 99.80 crore and job opportunity for 234 persons, KAI International’s iron ore beneficiation and pellet plant in Sundargarh district with an investment of Rs 265.72 crore with an employment potential for 475 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SLSWCA Supreme Industries Ltd Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd Odisha investments Explore Food Pvt Ltd
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp