Panel reviews biomedical waste management at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack

The State-level committee on solid waste management reviewed biomedical waste management at SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday.

Published: 07th August 2019 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College and Hospital

SCB Medical College and Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

Chairman of the committee Justice PK Mohanty reviewed the waste management of the premier State-run hospital under the direction of National Green Tribunal (NGT). The members of the panel visited different wards and inspected the biomedical waste management plants on the hospital premises.

The hospital authorities informed the panel that biomedical waste generated from different wards are segregated and collected through four bins and then disposed of properly after being treated and purified in the waste management plant located near the Anatomy department.

PHEO Executive Engineer Sushant Kumar Ghadai told the committee members that over two lakh litre of liquid waste is being treated and purified daily through the two Effluent Treatment Plants near the new hostel and behind Mental Health Institute.

Among others, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment department Suresh Mohapatra, RDC Anil Kumar Samal, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chyani, CMC Commissioner Ananya Das and officials of State Pollution Control Board were present.

