SOP on dams, medium reservoirs discussed in sub-committee meeting of National Committee on Dam Safety

This apart, information on inflow and outflow of water from the dams is also needed for proper management of Mahanadi water in Odisha, he added.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The health status of all major dams and medium reservoirs in the upstream of Hirakud dam along with their standard operating procedure (SOP) were the focus of discussions at a meeting on river Mahanadi water management at Raipur on Tuesday.

The meeting of inter-state sub-committee of National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS) for Mahanadi river system also discussed sharing rainfall data, water levels along with inflow and discharge at all the major and medium reservoirs in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Engineer and Basin Manager, Upper Mahanadi basin, Burla, Sunil Kumar Naik, said the officials of Water Resources department of the neighbouring state have agreed to continue to share requisite information for proper water management of the river.

There are two major dam projects - Ravishankar and Bango dam on the upstream of the reservoir. It is necessary for both the states to know the health condition and management of the dams. This apart, information on inflow and outflow of water from the dams is also needed for proper management of Mahanadi water in Odisha, he added.

The Water Resources department of Chhattisgarh regularly shares information with them and monitoring the safety aspect of inter-state dams in Mahanadi basin is an annual exercise between the two states. However, the meeting is held to refresh the coordination, he said.

