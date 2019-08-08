40 villages in Odisha face flood threat 

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: ROADS and culverts were damaged in several parts of Koraput district following heavy rains which affected communication to Jeypore, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Bandhugam, Narayanpatna, Nandapur, Lamataput and Potangi.

Vehicular traffic from Koraput to Malkangiri and Rayagada has also been disrupted and hundreds of passengers stranded in Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad and Nabarangpur. The district received 150 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and water level in Indravati, Telingiri, Johnra, Patali, Saptadhara and Saveri rivers is rising.

Flood fear looms large in Kotpad and Borrigumma blocks. The district administration has sounded alert in 40 villages of these two blocks and villagers asked to shift to safety as flood water may enter villages in the next 24 hours. Paddy crops in hundreds of acres of land in Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Borrigumma have been inundated. Sources in district emergency office said 111 houses were damaged on Wednesday in rains.

With rain water flowing over railway tracks at several places, no trains reached the Koraput railway station on the day. Three gates of Telingri reservoir were opened at Ranigad dam. The present water level of the reservoir is 623 meter against the full reservoir level of 633 while the inflow is 146 cumec, said Upper Kolab Chief Construction Engineer Saroja Kumar Sahu.