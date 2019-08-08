Home States Odisha

40 villages in Odisha face flood threat 

Vehicular traffic from Koraput to Malkangiri and Rayagada has also been disrupted and hundreds of passengers stranded in Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad and Nabarangpur.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Titli, Odisha floods

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: ROADS and culverts were damaged in several parts of Koraput district following heavy rains which affected communication to Jeypore, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Bandhugam, Narayanpatna, Nandapur, Lamataput and Potangi.

Vehicular traffic from Koraput to Malkangiri and Rayagada has also been disrupted and hundreds of passengers stranded in Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad and Nabarangpur. The district received 150 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and water level in Indravati, Telingiri, Johnra, Patali, Saptadhara and Saveri rivers is rising.

Flood fear looms large in Kotpad and Borrigumma blocks. The district administration has sounded alert in 40 villages of these two blocks and villagers asked to shift to safety as flood water may enter villages in the next 24 hours. Paddy crops in hundreds of acres of land in Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Borrigumma have been inundated. Sources in district emergency office said 111 houses were damaged on Wednesday in rains.

With rain water flowing over railway tracks at several places, no trains reached the Koraput railway station on the day.  Three gates of Telingri reservoir were opened at Ranigad dam. The present water level of the reservoir is 623 meter against the full reservoir level of 633 while the inflow is 146 cumec, said Upper Kolab Chief Construction Engineer Saroja Kumar Sahu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koraput district Odisha rains Odisha floods koraput floods jeypore floods
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp