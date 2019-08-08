Five blocks of Kalahandi cut off due to heavy rains

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Large parts of Kalahandi have been cut off from the mainland with incessant rain lashing the district since Tuesday. The worst affected are Lanjigarh, Thuamul Rampur, M Rampur, Kalampur, Jaipana and Karlamunda blocks where water is overflowing the roads. In the last 24 hours, Lanjigarh received a whopping 382.6 mm rain followed by 200 mm in Thuamul Rampur.

Major rivers including Nagavali, Sagada and Indravati which originate in Thuamul Rampur block, are swelling and 62 villages under Kerpai, Silet, Nakrundi, Taljhapi and Kiapadar panchayats are cut off.

Official sources said, the road to Muniguda in front of Vedanta plant was under knee-deep water. The SBI office in block headquarters town is surrounded by water and Basantapada, Kapaguda, Bundel, Kansari Regopali and Vedanta Nagar are waterlogged.

Most of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads between Kachlekha and Kerpai besides, Saisurni and Nakruni have been damaged and rainwater of Nagavali river is flowing over these roads. One person has reportedly washed away while crossing Petphula nullah in Thuamul Rampur block but officials sources are yet to confirm the incident.

As many as 212 villages under 12 gram panchayats in Lanjigarh have been cut off due to the swelling Bansadhara river. As per the preliminary damage assessment report, while 313 houses were partially damaged, one house collapsed. The road between Batilima and Chatarpur has been breached by overflowing Bansadhara river.

In M Rampur block, the diversion road of NH-59 has been washed away near Goudkella disrupting vehicular movement on the NH. Communication on Singari ghat was disrupted in five places from Kalampur to Thuamul Rampur due to water flowing down the streams.

Due to incessant rainfall in its catchment areas, the water level of Indravati reservoir has reached 637 metre against the highest 642 meter. In Hati barrage, water level reached 260 metre against the highest of 265 metre. By Wednesday evening, 116.5 cumec water was being released into Hati river from the Hati barrage. Besides, 69.77 cumec water was released to left canal and 5.10 cumec to right canal of the Indravati reservoir by opening five gates of Mangalpur barrage.

By 6 pm, Hati river had crossed its bank between Biripur and Matikhal villges under Kalampur block. There is apprehension of flood in many parts of Kalampur and Junagarh blocks. Collector Harshad Parag Gavali said the Rural Development, National Highways Authority of India and Road & Buildings officials have been asked to repair damaged roads and bridges on warfooting.