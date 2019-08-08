Goods train derails as track washed away in Rayagada

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/RAYAGADA: Torrential downpour washed away railway tracks between Rayagada and Titilagarh leaving train services seriously affected in the region on Wednesday. As many as three wagons of a goods train derailed after rains pounded South Odisha triggering flash floods.

ECoR sources said more than 100 metres of the track was washed away between Doikalu and Ambodala stations in Rayagada-Titilagarh section. Three wagons of a fully-loaded goods train, on its way to Vedanta siding in Ambadola Station, were derailed and capsized in floodwaters. Cranes have been sent from Kantabanji and Visakhapatnam to lift the derailed wagons.

Train services on both Up and Down lines stand affected as soil and ballast below the track were washed away and floodwater continues to overtop the tracks. A relief train with boulders was rushed to the spot and restoration work will start once the water recedes.

An East Coast Railway spokesman said the restoration of tracks can be initiated only after the water recedes and damage assessment is done. Priority is now to move men and materials to the nearest point of site of damage. A railway emergency control room has been opened and the situation is being monitored, he added.

Meanwhile, ECoR has cancelled two Express trains and six Passenger trains besides, diverting eight Express trains and partially terminating seven others.

Passengers can contact the help desk numbers (Sambalpur: 9437386759 and Titlagarh: 8455892831, 9437386693) for information regarding diversion of trains.

Reward for patrolmen

The Railways has announced to reward two-track patrolmen - S Naidu and M Ramana for altering the train and averting a major mishap. They will be given cash awards of `5000 each for their alertness despite inclement weather conditions.