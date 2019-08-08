Jagatsinghpur collector takes classes in Manijanga High School

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Stressing reforms in primary education, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra made a surprise visit to Government-run Manijanga High School under Tirtol block and took classes for students on Wednesday. Mohapatra, on finding the teachers of Mani Charan Sarala Academy skipping classes, expressed his displeasure and said lack of monitoring by School and Mass Education department officials despite the school being located along Cuttack-Paradip State Highway had resulted in poor quality education system.

He advised the District Education Officer, Headmaster and teachers of the school to be responsible stakeholders and perform their duties with integrity.

Later in the day, Mohapatra visited different classes and reviewed the method and style of teaching by interacting with the students. He took an English class for Class VII students and taught them grammar and other basics for about half an hour.

He also taught mathematics to students of Class IX and gave them tips apart from checking and correcting their notes. During the visit, Mohapatra exhorted the teachers to be diligent and ensure quality check on a daily basis. “We need to root out irregularities from the education system and motivate students to explore their full potential,” he said.

Besides, Mohapatra reviewed the implementation of the MDM scheme, proper implementation of Mo School Abhiyan and suggested steps to improve training programme of teachers at primary and high school level. According to 2011 census, the district has an average literacy rate of 79.08 per cent.