MDH keen to set up unit in Kandhamal

This will benefit local farmers by ushering in a change in their socio-economic condition.  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leading spice producer and seller Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) Private Limited has evinced interest to set up a spice and food processing unit in Kandhamal to promote locally grown spices.
Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta met MDH owner and CEO Mahashay Dharampal Gulati at the latter’s residence in New Delhi and held discussions in this regard on Wednesday. He said Gulati has agreed to his proposal of establishing the unit in the district.

Samanta said once the unit is set up, it will promote the production of Kandhamal Haldi (Turmeric) which has been accorded Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the GI Registry of India this year for its unique and healing properties. This will benefit local farmers by ushering in a change in their socio-economic condition.  

Gulati is likely to hold talks with the State Government in this regard next month during his scheduled visit to the campuses of KIIT and KISS in the State Capital. The 97-year-old businessman may also visit Kandhamal, if his health permits, Samanta added.

