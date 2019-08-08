Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 22 projects worth Rs 4,461 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched 22 new projects involving a total investment of Rs 4,461.42 crore under his Make in Odisha initiative.

The projects, mostly in food processing, metal and downstream industries, cement, plastic, paper and tourism, are expected to create employment opportunities for 9,451 people. “I congratulate all the companies concerned on this achievement and assure everyone of complete facilitation support from the State Government,” Naveen said.

These projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth in the State and will contribute towards the vision of an industrially prosperous Odisha, he said.

Inaugurating 10 industrial units and performing groundbreaking of 12 other projects across nine different sectors including power and renewable energy, textile and apparels and infrastructure through video conference from Lok Seva Bhawan here, the Chief Minister said this would take the Make-in-Odisha initiative to new heights.

Some of the key projects include Rs 870.20 crore steel project of Shyam Metalics and Energy in Sambalpur district, Rs 50.90 crore Hindalco solar plant at Lapang, Rs 155 crore cement grinding unit of JK Lakshmi Cement in Cuttack, Rs 318 crore facility of JSW Cement at Kalinga Nagar and Rs 120 crore plastic industry of Oricon in Khurda district.

Major projects for which the Chief Minister performed groundbreaking include capacity expansion of steel of Rungta Mines Limited at Korakhole in Keonjhar district at a project cost of Rs 1677.98 crore, capacity expansion of Shree Hari Sponge Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 284 crore in Sundargarh, Rs 125 crore golf resort project of Mayfair Hotels and Resorts at Satapada in Puri and Rs 114 crore apparel manufacturing unit of Aditya Birla Fashion Retails in Rayagada district.

“In the past 20 months, we have undertaken groundbreaking and inauguration of over 120 industrial units with an investment of Rs 92,686 crore in the State creating employment opportunities for over 1.2 lakh people,” Naveen said.

Noting that Odisha aspires to become one of the top three investment destinations, he said, “We have devised the ‘5T’ strategy in which transformation goals will be achieved through teamwork, transparency and technology enablers in a time-bound manner.”

The Chief Minister also released a coffee table book ‘Make in Odisha conclave 2018’ on the occasion.