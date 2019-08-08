Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 22 projects worth Rs 4,461 crore

These projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth in the State and will contribute towards the vision of an industrially prosperous Odisha, he said.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik releasing coffee table book ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2018’ I Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched 22 new projects involving a total investment of Rs 4,461.42 crore under his Make in Odisha initiative.

The projects, mostly in food processing, metal and downstream industries, cement, plastic, paper and tourism, are expected to create employment opportunities for 9,451 people. “I congratulate all the companies concerned on this achievement and assure everyone of complete facilitation support from the State Government,” Naveen said.

These projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth in the State and will contribute towards the vision of an industrially prosperous Odisha, he said.

Inaugurating 10 industrial units and performing groundbreaking of 12 other projects across nine different sectors including power and renewable energy, textile and apparels and infrastructure through video conference from Lok Seva Bhawan here, the Chief Minister said this would take the Make-in-Odisha initiative to new heights.

Some of the key projects include Rs 870.20 crore steel project of Shyam Metalics and Energy in Sambalpur district, Rs 50.90 crore Hindalco solar plant at Lapang, Rs 155 crore cement grinding unit of JK Lakshmi Cement in Cuttack, Rs 318 crore facility of JSW Cement at Kalinga Nagar and Rs 120 crore plastic industry of Oricon in Khurda district.

Major projects for which the Chief Minister performed groundbreaking include capacity expansion of steel of Rungta Mines Limited at Korakhole in Keonjhar district at a project cost of Rs 1677.98 crore, capacity expansion of Shree Hari Sponge Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 284 crore in Sundargarh, Rs 125 crore golf resort project of Mayfair Hotels and Resorts at Satapada in Puri and Rs 114 crore apparel manufacturing unit of Aditya Birla Fashion Retails in Rayagada district.

“In the past 20 months, we have undertaken groundbreaking and inauguration of over 120 industrial units with an investment of Rs 92,686 crore in the State creating employment opportunities for over 1.2 lakh people,” Naveen said.

Noting that Odisha aspires to become one of the top three investment destinations, he said, “We have devised the ‘5T’ strategy in which transformation goals will be achieved through teamwork, transparency and technology enablers in a time-bound manner.”
The Chief Minister also released a coffee table book ‘Make in Odisha conclave 2018’ on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik 22 new projects Make in Odisha initiative steel project of Shyam Metalics and Energy JK Lakshmi Cement in Cuttack
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp