Odisha government sanctions Rs 265 cr for infrastructure boost in Puri

The State Government on Wednesday sanctioned `265 crore for development of infrastructure of pilgrim town Puri.

Jagannath Puri Temple

Jagannath Puri Temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 265 crore for development of infrastructure of pilgrim town Puri. A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to develop two multi-level parking systems near old jail and Jatrika which would accommodate 400 cars each. This will solve the car parking problems faced by visitors.

The meeting also decided to construct 1,250 shops near old jail, Jatrika and Municipality market areas. The infrastructural development projects will be done under the ‘ABADHA’ yojana. The State Government launched ABADHA (Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture) in 2017 for holistic development and transformation of Puri to a world-class heritage city. All Government offices including the Puri Collector’s office will be accommodated under a single roof. The single point location of all Government offices will serve the general public in better way. The vacated offices will be utilised as a park and other common service centres.

Besides, the Municipality market will be renovated into an ultra-modern market complex. The meeting further decided that the road leading to Acharya Harihar Chowk will be expanded and various citizen-centric services and beaut fiction activities are undertaken.

