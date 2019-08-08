Orissa High Court rejects bail application of prime accused in Uliburu mining scam

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Deepak Gupta, the prime accused in Rs 1,500 crore Uliburu mining scam in the State.

Gupta has been in jail since September 5, 2013. This is the fifth time the HC rejected his bail application. His bail plea was last turned down on August 24, 2017.

The single-judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo rejected Gupta’s bail application on the ground that a strong prima facie case was available against him and there had been no substantial change of circumstances since the rejection of the last bail plea except further detention of about two years with the slow progress of the trial.

Justice Sahoo gave Gupta the liberty to move the trial court for interim bail if there is no substantial progress in examination of the material witness by December 2019.

Centre’s notification on OAT challenged

Cuttack: The Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) Bar Association, Cuttack on Wednesday moved a petition challenging the August 2 gazette notification through which the Central Government rescinded the order that had created the OAT on July 4, 1986. Acting on the petition, the division bench of Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra issued notices returnable by September 5 to both the Central and State Governments.