Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court rejects bail application of prime accused in Uliburu mining scam

Gupta has been in jail since September 5, 2013. This is the fifth time the HC rejected his bail application. His bail plea was last turned down on August 24, 2017.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court in Cuttack ( File photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Deepak Gupta, the prime accused in Rs 1,500 crore Uliburu mining scam in the State.

Gupta has been in jail since September 5, 2013. This is the fifth time the HC rejected his bail application. His bail plea was last turned down on August 24, 2017.

The single-judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo rejected Gupta’s bail application on the ground that a strong prima facie case was available against him and there had been no substantial change of circumstances since the rejection of the last bail plea except further detention of about two years with the slow progress of the trial.

Justice Sahoo gave Gupta the liberty to move the trial court for interim bail if there is no substantial progress in examination of the material witness by December 2019.

Centre’s notification on OAT challenged

Cuttack: The Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) Bar Association, Cuttack on Wednesday moved a petition challenging the August 2 gazette notification through which the Central Government rescinded the order that had created the OAT on July 4, 1986. Acting on the petition, the division bench of Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra issued notices returnable by September 5 to both the Central and State Governments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court bail application rejection Uliburu mining scam Justice SK Sahoo Odisha Administrative Tribunal
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp