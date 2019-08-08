Residents request Cuttack Municipal Corporation for removal of encroachment from park site

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Residents of Chahata Nagar in Ward no 8 of the Millennium City have urged the district administration and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to free a piece of land, identified for construction of a children’s park, from encroachment.

The residents alleged that though a few poor families were evicted by officials of the district administration and the civic body from the land, steps are yet be initiated against influential persons who have encroached on a major portion of the area by constructing houses.

The residents said the proposal for construction of the park at lane 4 of the locality was passed at the civic body’s cultural standing committee meeting in 2016. Accordingly, a piece of land was identified for the project.

Later, the proposal was included in Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme and the civic body started construction work two months back. The project cost is estimated at Rs 1.15 crore.