Home States Odisha

BJD gave Rs 39.4 crore to candidates in 2019 polls

The CM contested from two Assembly constituencies Hinjili and Bijepur successfully. He, however, vacated the Bijepur seat from where by-poll is likely to be held soon.

Published: 09th August 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD distributed Rs 39.40 crore to party candidates for contesting the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2019.According to the part election expenditure statement submitted by BJD to Election Commission of India (ECI) on July 29, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received Rs 40 lakh from the party for contesting in two Assembly constituencies while BJD MP from Puri Lok Sabha seat Pinaki Mishra did not receive any fund.

All the 147 candidates of the regional outfit contesting the Assembly elections received Rs 20 lakh each while 20 nominees in fray for Lok Sabha seats received Rs 50 lakh each. BJD candidate from Patkura, former minister Bed Prakash Agarwalla, is also shown in the statement to have received Rs 20 lakh. However, election to the Assembly constituency was deferred after his death and again postponed due to Fani. Bed Prakash’s wife Sabitri Agarwalla was fielded by BJD from Patkura, election for which was held on July 20. She won from the seat by defeating BJP’s Bijay Mohapatra.

The CM contested from two Assembly constituencies Hinjili and Bijepur successfully. He, however, vacated the Bijepur seat from where by-poll is likely to be held soon.

However, BJD has not furnished any data of expenditure on public meetings and other modes of electioneering. The expenditure limit for Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies are Rs 28 lakh and Rs 70 lakh respectively.

As per the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report which was released in May, the BJD received donations of Rs 13.04 crore in the 2017-18 financial year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD Election Commission of India Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik BJD MP from Puri Lok Sabha Pinaki Mishra
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp