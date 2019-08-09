CM’s 5-T, technology use on agenda: Odisha's DGP in-charge Bijay Kumar Sharma

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Bringing in an integrated and organised system for law and order and crime prevention and quick service to people will be top priorities of new DGP in-charge Bijay Kumar Sharma.

Speaking to media persons after he formally took charge as the Head of the Police Force here on Thursday, Bijay stressed the use of modern technologies for better policing and emphasised on overall improvement in the functioning of police stations.

“Police stations are the origin points of policing system. Showing good behaviour, maintaining transparency and solving people’s complaints efficiently in an expeditious manner by using modern technology will enable police to be acceptable by public,” he said.

Odisha Police should make efforts to improve investigation, detect crimes in a transparent manner and increase conviction rate which will help gain people’s trust. Bijay said, his top priority would be to ensure that police officers, be it a senior official, constable or a home guard, should use modern technology which would help in better crime prevention and increasing efficiency.

Stressing the need to improve the relationship between public and police, Bijay said officiala at police stations must be more responsive towards people by involving themselves in successful implementation of the ‘Ama Police’ system. He also advised senior police officials to be more accessible to people through social media, messages and telephone.

He said, Chief Minister’s ‘5-T’ mantra in policing system will be implemented to make Odisha Police people-centric with more responsibility, sensitivity and humanity. Curbing crime against women, menace of Maoists as well as improving the intelligence information system in the State will be given priority, he added.

Former DGP Dr RP Sharma assumes charge as member of Lokayukta

BHUBANESWAR: Former DGP Dr RP Sharma on Thursday assumed office as member of Lokayukta. Earlier in the morning, Dr Sharma handed over charge to DG of Fire Services and 1986 batch IPS officer Bijay Kumar Sharma who has been appointed as DGP in-charge by the State Government. The anti-corruption body is functioning in the State since April 8. Odisha was the first State in the country to pass the Lokayukta Bill and enact the law on February 14, 2014.

The five-member constitutional body headed by former Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Ajit Singh took charge in March, 2019. The other two members of the Lokayukta are retired Justice BK Nayak and retired IFS officer Debabrata Swain.