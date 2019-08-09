Home States Odisha

Cuttack Serial murders: Accused’s wife moves Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court

The ongoing investigation into the serial murders in Cuttack has been challenged by wife of prime accused Narayan Sahoo in the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) here.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The ongoing investigation into the serial murders in Cuttack has been challenged by the wife of prime accused Narayan Sahoo in the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) here. Commissionerate Police had arrested Narayan, a resident of Sunamani in Odagaon of Nayagarh district, in connection with the three murders in Cuttack within 24 hours on July 23. Police had claimed that Narayan was staying at the roadside near OMP square for the last few months.

Narayan’s wife Geetanjali Sahoo’s petition was moved before the JMFC (City) on Wednesday. Her counsel Bamokesh Tripathy has sought direction for ‘production of relevant CCTV footages of the Punjab National Bank Branch, Sunamani to determine the truth and properly secure the ends of justice’. But the plea was opposed by the Government counsel who argued that an investigation is underway, the Magistrate court has no power to issue direction for production of the CCTV footages before it.

After hearing both sides, JMFC (City) reserved his judgment on the petition. The verdict has not been pronounced so far. Narayan’s wife has claimed in the petition that the CCTV footages at the Punjab National Bank branch at Sunamani on July 23 should be called for by the court as these show that her husband was not present at the time when the alleged offence was committed in Cuttack.

She has alleged in her petition that the Commissionerate Police was investigating into the case after arresting her husband as the prime accused without taking into consideration ‘the vital CCTV footage at the Punjab National Bank branch at Sunamani’ on July 23.

The serial murder case in Cuttack involved killing of three homeless persons while they were sleeping at the roadside after midnight.

