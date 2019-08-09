Home States Odisha

Floods hit 1.3 lakh people in Odisha's nine districts

Of seven worst-hit districts, situation has improved in Gajapati, Koraput and Malkangiri

Titli, Odisha floods

Odisha Floods (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as flood situation in South and Western Odisha regions has improved, several areas in Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts continued to remain cut off for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Nearly 1.3 lakh people have been affected in 1,012 villages in nine districts of the State. Of the seven worst-hit districts, the situation has improved in Gajapati, Koraput and Malkangiri following a decrease in rainfall activities. Preliminary reports indicated that three persons have died and two others are missing in the flash floods in Koraput, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts. While 2,081 houses have been damaged, 14,322 people were evacuated from low-lying areas to safer places.

As many as 43 blocks and five Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been hit in Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Sambalpur and Balangir districts. The highest 763 villages in Kalahandi have been affected followed by 145 in Rayagada district.

The flash floods have caused extensive damage to roads and bridges in these districts. Communication to several parts of Koraput was disrupted as floodwater flowed above a bridge connecting Lima and Asana of Kundra block.

Three bridges, including one on NH 59 at Bataguda, have been damaged affecting communication in Kandhamal district. Sara and Badigam of Kashinagar block remained cut off as the connecting roads have been damaged.  

People from low-lying areas of Kotpad and Boriguma have been moved to safer places after two gates of Upper Indravati Dam at Khatiguda in Nabarangpur was opened on the day.
While 95 free kitchens were opened to provide cooked food to people evacuated and sheltered in flood relief centres, seven teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said the flood situation has improved as all major rivers in the State are flowing below the danger level. Disaster response teams and fire fighting personnel have been deployed in the affected districts to help people and officials directed to expedite damage assessment, he said.

Sources at the State flood control room said five districts have recorded more than 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours with Jharsuguda registering the highest 207.2 mm followed by Kalahandi (150.7 mm), Balangir (117.2 mm), Jajpur (115.4 mm) and Koraput (110.6 mm).

Two blocks in Kalahandi district have experienced rainfall of more than 300 mm. While Thuamul Rampur recorded 312 mm, Karlamunda registered 309.2 mm in the last 24 hours.Train services on the Doikalu-Ambadala route remained suspended for the second day as restoration of the tracks, which were washed away, was affected due to rain. East Coast Railway said the lines are expected to be restored by Friday morning.

