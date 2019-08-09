Home States Odisha

Heavy rains railway track restoration work between Rayagada and Titilagarh

The torrential downpour had washed away railway tracks between Rayagada and Titilagarh leaving train services seriously affected in the region.

Published: 09th August 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rayagada and Titilagarh

Railway track restoration work in progress at Rayagada on Thursday (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Movement of trains between Rayagada and Titilagarh could not be restored on Thursday as restoration work on railway track between Doikalu and Ambodala was affected on Wednesday following heavy rain.

The torrential downpour had washed away railway tracks between Rayagada and Titilagarh leaving train services seriously affected in the region. As many as three wagons of a goods train derailed as more than 100 metres of the track was washed away between Doikalu and Ambodala stations in Rayagada-Titilagarh section. The train was on its way to Vedanta siding in Ambadola station.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said both the lines will be repaired by Friday. A few goods trains will be run on the repaired stretch so that the track settles. Only after the track settles, Express and Passenger trains will be run on the track. Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, Jayadeep Gupta, is camping at the site to oversee the restoration
work.

Meanwhile, the water level in major rivers and ‘nullahs’ has started receding as there was no rainfall since morning. A decomposed body was found near the temporary bridge at Chekkaguda village which is yet to be identified. People of Tala Sajja and Upara Sajja under Kalyansinghpur had constructed the temporary bridge in 2017 to ensure connectivity between the villages during monsoon. The bridge, however, was washed away in the rains last week.

Collector Pramod Kumar Behera said restoration work is going on in full swing and officials concerned have been directed to submit damage assessment report at the earliest. Free cooked food is being provided to people who have taken shelter in flood shelters. Officials of Agriculture department said while normal rainfall for the district in August is 273.7 mm, it had recorded 274.3 mm rain so far.

Repair Schedule

ECoR sources said both the damaged lines will be repaired by Friday
A few goods trains will be run on the repaired stretch so that the track settles
Only after the track settles, Express and Passenger trains will be run on the track

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rayagada Titilagarh Odisha rains odisha monsoons Odisha Railways odisha floods
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp