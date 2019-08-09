Indravati river still in spate

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As flood situation continues to be grim with rains lashing Koraput and Nabarangpur districts, more people were evacuated from low lying and vulnerable areas on Thursday. As many as 3,000 people from 40 villages in both the districts were shifted on the day.

Since Wednesday morning, 160 mm rainfall has been recorded in catchment areas of Indravati in Koraput district which has led to the aggravation of flood situation in Kotpad and Borrigumma blocks besides Kosagumuda block in Nabarangpur district. The river has crossed the danger level in some areas of Kotpad and Kosagumuda. Two sluice gates of the Indravati reservoir have been opened to release excess water.

Koraput Collector MS Mishra, Jeypore Sub-Collector LN Dalbehera and senior officials are camping in Kotpad top oversee relief and rescue operations. Relief materials have been stocked and boats kept ready in Kotpad block to rescue people.

Hundreds of acres of paddy crop in Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Borrigumma have been submerged. Communication to Jeypore, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Bandhugam, Narayanpatna, Nandapur, Lamataput and Potangi blocks continues to be snapped with either roads washed away or rain water flowing over roads.