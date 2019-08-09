Nalco fire mishap: Second injured succumbs

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The second worker injured in Nalco fire mishap, Rajanikanta Parida, died on Thursday triggering protests by BJP demanding adequate compensation and job to a kin of the deceased. Parida of Benthpur village, an apprentice trainee, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.

Earlier, Mithun Nath, a contractual worker, died at a Delhi hospital. On July 23, four workers were working at cast house B at Nalco smelter plant when there was an electric flash injuring all of them. They were rushed to a private hospital in Cuttack. Later, Nath, who sustained 90 per cent burns, was rushed to a Delhi hospital, where he succumbed. The condition of two other workers is stable, Nalco sources said.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news of the death of the worker spread, hundreds of locals, led by State BJP committee member Pratap Pradhan, staged a dharna in front of Nalco Smelter gate demanding adequate compensation and job to a kin of the deceased.

Former MP Rudra Narayan Pany and other political party leaders joined the protest. At a meeting between Nalco General Manager S N Sahu, Pany and relatives of the victim, it was decided that the victim’s family will get Rs 15 lakh as ex gratia, Rs 6 lakh as per Apprentice Act and high incentive contractual job for a relative. The strike was called off after the meeting.

A trade union leader said as per rule, no apprentice trainee should have done the nature of work in which Parida was engaged. One injured person is still in hospital. The fourth person, a Nalco employee, has been discharged from hospital.