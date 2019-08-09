Odisha eyes 100 million tonne steel production by 2030

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Aspiring to be a manufacturing hub of steel and setting a target to produce 100 million tonne of the metal to enable the country to ramp up its production to 300 million tonne per annum (MTPA) by 2030, the State Government on Thursday held discussion with steel manufacturers of Odisha to review the progress in this regard.

The crude steel output in the State has almost trebled from 8.8 MTPA to 23 MTPA from 2014 to 2018, said a report prepared jointly by JSW Group and PwC India. While the Centre has set an ambitious target to increase crude steel production of the country to 300 million tonne by 2030, the State is expected to contribute an additional 80 million tonne to the national pool. The steel production of the State needs to grow at an ambitious compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3 per cent till 2031, stated the JSW report released by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently.

Addressing representatives of over 60 steel manufacturing companies, Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said the State provides an unparallel conducive eco-system for steel industries to expand their manufacturing facilities. “The Government is putting in place an action plan ‘Vision 2030’ for downstream industries to achieve more than 50 per cent value addition to the primary metal produced in Odisha. I appeal to steel industries to also undertake social initiatives through CSR activities for inclusive and sustainable development across various regions of the State,” the Minister said.

Principal Secretary, Industries Sanjeev Chopra said over the last two decades, the State Government has focused on manufacturing value-added products. The State would now focus on creating enabling infrastructure to reduce logistics cost for industries, he said.

Secretary, Skill Development and Technical Education and Chairman & Managing Director, IDCO Sanjay Singh highlighted the initiatives being taken up by IDCO for quick allotment of developed land for large scale investment and creation of industrial land bank of more than one lakh acre by the State. He also highlighted unique initiatives being taken up to provide industry-ready skilled manpower for all industries, particularly those in the steel sector.

Special Secretary, Steel & Mines and Director, Steel SK Popli spoke on the initiatives being taken up by the State to ensure easy availability of raw materials for the industry.