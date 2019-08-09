Odisha government launches new amnesty scheme for unauthorised buildings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday announced a new amnesty scheme for authorisation of unauthorised constructions by making several changes in the 2018 amnesty scheme to make it simple and more attractive for applicants.

The Regularisation of Unauthorised Constructions Scheme-2019 has been simplified to attract applicants and it will remain in force for six months, a notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development department said.

Provisions relating to setbacks, parking and compounding charges both for high rise and non-high rise buildings in residential and non-residential areas of the State have been relaxed. Though the earlier amnesty scheme had provisions of leaving two-third open space for apartments or buildings, it has been reduced in the new scheme.

Now, one has to keep at least 1.5 metre setback on all sides for non-high rise buildings which have a height of less than 15 metre. In case of high rise buildings above 15 metre but less than 18 metre, the setback provision is fixed at 1.5 metre on all sides and minimum of 4.5 metre at least on any two sides except the front side.

The notification said for buildings with height of 18 metre and 21 metre, there has to be a minimum setback of 4.5 metre on all sides while for buildings with height of more than 21 metre, the setback on all sides will be six metre.

As per the notification, the Parking Deficit charges per square metre will be `10,000 for residential and non-residential areas in municipal corporations. Similarly, the charge will be `8,000 in municipality areas, `6,000 for Notified Area Council (NAC) region and `5,000 for rural areas. The compounding fee for square metre of built-up area as per Regularisation Scheme-2019 is `250 for residential and `500 for non-residential areas, the notification added.